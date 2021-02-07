The way for an ICC investigation into war crimes in Gaza is paved

7.out.2014 – Palestinian workers collect rubble from houses and buildings that were destroyed in Gaza City, during the 50-day war between Israel and Hamas, which took place between June and August Image: Mohammed Abed / AFP

The International Criminal Court (ICC) declared itself competent on Friday to try facts that occurred in the occupied Palestinian Territories, which could pave the way for an investigation for war crimes during the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2014.

This 50-day war that took place in July and August 2014 devastated the overcrowded enclave and caused 2,251 deaths on the Palestinian side, mainly among civilians, and 74 on the Israeli side, mostly soldiers.

Five years of preliminary examination

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced in late 2019 that she wanted to conduct a full investigation into possible “war crimes” committed in the territories occupied by Israel since 1967, after a preliminary examination opened in 2015 in the middle of the war in Gaza.

Bensouda then said that she was “convinced that there is a reasonable basis to justify opening an investigation” on the situation in the Palestinian territories and that “war crimes have been committed or are being committed” there.

Before starting any investigation and taking into account that Israel is not a member of the international court, Bensouda demanded that the ICC judges decide on their “territorial jurisdiction” in the investigation, which was done on Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the ICC a “political tribunal”, while the Palestinians celebrated a “victory for justice”.

Installed in The Hague, the Netherlands, the ICC has the power to prosecute individuals suspected of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed since July 1, 2002, the date of entry into force of the treaty that instituted the creation of the court, which has not been ratified Israel or the United States.

The Palestinian Authority had already asked the ICC in 2009 to investigate alleged war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza between December 2008 and January 2009.

However, only one state can do this and Palestine was not recognized as such at the time. The UN’s recognition of Palestine as a “non-member observer state” in 2012 facilitated the Palestinian Authority’s accession to the ICC three years later.

UN reports

In June 2015, the United Nations Independent Commission of Inquiry said in a report that it had gathered “substantial information that highlighted possible war crimes committed in Gaza in 2014”.

The commission compiled some 800 written or oral testimonies about the conflict.

He said he was “concerned about Israel’s extensive use of lethal weapons within a significant radius” in areas of dense urbanization. He also denounced the launch of thousands of rockets by Palestinians, who sought to “spread terror” among Israeli civilians.

Months before that report, the UN Secretary-General’s Commission of Inquiry accused the Israeli army of being responsible for seven bombings of United Nations schools turned into shelters, causing at least 44 deaths.

Independent experts concluded that UN schools served in three cases to hide weapons from Palestinians and, probably, in two cases, to shoot Israelis.

Concern of NGOs

Human rights groups like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have also reported war crimes committed in Gaza.

In a series of reports between November 2014 and May 2015, Amnesty accused Israel of often having “as direct and deliberate targets civilians or civilian buildings, which can be considered war crimes”, referring to eight cases in which that at least 104 civilians died, including 62 children.

He also accused Palestinian groups of having committed war crimes by launching rockets at Israel, killing six civilians, including a child, and Hamas, in power in Gaza, of having used the conflict to execute at least 23 Palestinian rivals.

Israeli investigations

An official Israeli report published in June 2015 states that the soldiers did not “intentionally target civilians or civilian targets” during the 2014 war and that their actions were “legitimate” and “legal”.

Military justice conducted its own investigations into the actions of Israeli soldiers during the war and announced in April 2015 that three of them had been accused of looting. Israel considered that no further investigation was necessary.