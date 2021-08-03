The world’s most powerful tidal turbine is already in operation

The most powerful tidal turbine in the world has been in operation since last Wednesday in the Scottish archipelago of Orkney.

THE O2 turbine, which weighs 680 metric tons, went into operation last Wednesday, July 28, in the Scottish archipelago of Orkney. The news marks a big step for the UK marine energy sector.

THE Marine Power Orbital explained, in a statement quoted by Interesting Engineering, that the turbine of 2 megawatts was anchored in a body of water called Fall of Warness, with an undersea cable connecting it to a local onshore power grid at the European Marine Energy Center in Orkney.

In the region where it is located, at about 35 meters deep, the tidal speed can reach three meters per second (3m/s), allowing the generation and distribution of enough energy to feed 2,000 houses a year.

This technology means that there is no waste of energy. The two propellers that pump the water rotate to both sides and always follow the movement of the tides – this means that they are never completely stopped.

Furthermore, the strength of the tides is predictable, unlike what happens with other renewable energies. Predictability translates into even less wasted energy.

THE Marine Power Orbital hopes that tidal forces can play a role in the future of UK decarbonisation. The turbine will run for the next 15 years.

“Our goal is for this project to be the trigger for harnessing tidal resources around the world,” said Orbital Marine Power CEO Andrew Scott. In addition to his role in combating climate change, the official hopes to “create a new low-carbon industrial sector.”