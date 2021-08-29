There may be fewer gifts at Christmas. Blame is shipping

Freight transport is slowing down in Asia and prospects for improvement only point to October. The result is that, this Christmas, there may be fewer presents under European and North American trees.

Probably never heard of Ningbo-Zhoushan, but if you bought something made in China, it’s likely that it was delivered there. Every year, around 29 million containers pass through the country’s second busiest port, but the terminal was closed after an employee tested positive for covid-19.

Meanwhile, Ningbo-Zhoushan has reopened, but the consequences could be felt until Christmas. An article published in the conversation warns, however, that the case of this port is just the tip of the iceberg of the problems currently facing the transport global maritime.

China has eight of the ten busiest ports in the world, which are operating with reduced capacity due to sanitary restrictions. The west coast of the United States is also experiencing severe congestion.

All these problems have caused container shipping rates to skyrocket in recent weeks. The cost of transporting a container about 12 meters from China to Europe is approximately 12,000 euros, ten times more than normal.

The maritime transport crisis could fuel the scenario of rising inflation, with importers passing on costs to customers. But if sky-high fees persist, it could spark discussions about China’s role as the world’s manufacturing hub.

With relations between China and the West increasingly deteriorating and globalization giving way to regionalization, the nearshoring – manufacturing consumer goods closer to outlet areas – can gain strong momentum.

But, even before this possibility is confirmed, the delays on the routes put into question the offer of consumer goods for Christmas. In other words, the longer the maritime transport crisis lasts, the more threatened Christmas will be.