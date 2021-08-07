These penguins stay in shape (even with confinement)

At a zoo in Thailand, employees had to find a way to keep the penguins occupied during confinement and thus not compromise their healthy lifestyle.

Thailand is facing its worst covid-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic, which has forced the country to introduce new restrictions. Several public places are closed, such as zoos. O Khao Kheow Open Zoo, on the outskirts of Bangkok, is one of them and even the animals start to find this calm environment strange.

“I noticed that the penguins felt a little confused because, when they leave, there are usually a lot of people waiting for them,” he told the agency Reuters Tossapol Kosol, penguin specialist who works at this zoo.

“Now, when they go out and there’s no one here, sometimes they just stand by and watch, as if they’re wondering where all the people have gone,” he said.

Over the past year, staff at this Thai zoo have had to find ways to exercise these animals. So, after feeding them the usual 25 kilos of mackerel, Tossapol and his colleagues “force” them to march down the long corridor that takes them to the outdoor pool.

“If they were always in their compartment, with air conditioning, they could end up getting sick. So we bring them outside to sunbathe, eat and swim, to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” explained Kosol.

Speaking to the news agency, the zoo’s director, Tawin Rattanawongsawat, explains that, although they cannot receive visitors (who normally help to feed the penguins), life has to go on to ensure welfare of the animals.

“There are no visitors, so right now they are being fed by their caregivers. They must be wondering why they are always the same faces and where are the children and their parents. They must feel a little lonely,” he lamented.