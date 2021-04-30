They dump an orgy of 61 people in a sex shop in Barcelona

They were caught violating biosafety restrictions and one of them was charged with drug possession. The place was fined.

The sex shop has dungeons that are the epicenter of sexual orgies. Snow dreams of Facebook.

The Urban Guard of Barcelona had to vacate an orgy this weekend that was taking place at a sex shop in the city called Snow Dreams located on Calle París in the Eixample district.

As reported by the authorities in lAt least 60 people participated in the sex party, in clear violation of all restrictions imposed in Barcelona to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They also violated all biosafety protocols because at the party the masks stood out due to their absence and it is clear how little distance one can have in the middle of an orgy.

The company’s neighbors were the ones who alerted the authorities, realizing that not only was it working, but that a large number of people had entered. Inside home, the place has rooms and dungeons for the practice of group sex and sharing of pornographic video sessions, both on the upper and lower floors. Most people were down there.

View of the room of Dreams, one of the sexual rooms that the place offers. Snow dreams of Facebook.

The agents of the Urban Guard report that this Tuesday 61 of the participants of the sexual party were denounced for noncompliance with anti-COVID measures. In total, 65 people were found inside the sex shop, but not all participated in the orgies that took place inside.

According to the agents, the sexual encounter was very well scheduled, so they assume that it was coordinated from the chat groups of the usual customers of the sex shop. The site, however, said on its website and on its networks that the orgies it organizes are canceled due to the pandemic.

In Barcelona and throughout the region, a state of alarm was declared due to coronavirus infections that have already caused more than 14,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. These measures include, in addition to the use of the mask and distance, restrictions on the places of commerce at certain times, something that Snow Dreams was violating by allowing the sexual party to occur, for this reason, nine sanctioning administrative measures were imposed on it.

One of Snow Dreams’ dungeons. Snow dreams of Facebook.

One of the participants also found a small amount of drugs, for which he opened a registration due to narcotics possession.

“They start to exchange all kinds of substances with strangers in the middle of the pandemic, and then take them home ”, Ana Rosa, a well-known Spanish presenter, spoke about this when she broke the news about her program.

“They are sanitary criminals”she added indignantly.

“If they are normal people who only go to the sex shop, that’s fine with me and they have the freedom to do so. But you exchange with strangers, I don’t know … It’s irresponsible “he concluded.