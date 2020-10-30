This is your chance! Tourists will be able to make expeditions to the ‘Titanic’ in 2021

The wrecked RMS Titanic, near Newfoundland, Canada, in 1996 Image: Xavier Desmier / Gamma-Rapho / Disclosure

The tragedy of the sinking of the RMS Titanic, which sank in the Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912, moved the world, especially through the iconic movie director James Cameron’s “Titanic” (1997), starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Now, the wreckage of the ship that sank after colliding with an iceberg can be visited during private expeditions starting in May 2021, which will represent the first dives in the last 15 years.

The news was announced the day before yesterday by Stockton Rush, president of the company that specializes in underwater excursions, OceanGate Expeditions. Rush said interested travelers will pay $ 125,000.

Some places have already been booked by tourists until July of next year for the first six days, but additional posts will still be available soon. This is because the expeditions should extend until September and will occur weekly.

Travelers will sail eight days in the Atlantic, departing from St. John’s, in the province of Terra Nova, Canada. The journey will include a six to eight hour dive to the site of the historic wreck, which is 650 km away from the coast.

Sailors will board a submarine capable of diving up to 4 kilometers deep and with a capacity for five passengers. Named “Titan” – in reference to the historic shipwreck – it is designed with the help of the aviation company Boeing and NASA (American Space Agency).

Passengers on the submarine will act as “citizen scientists”, helping with technical research on the sinking of the RMS Titanic. They will be joined by a scientist and a pilot, in addition to the president of OceanGate Expeditions himself, who will be commander every three trips.

Famous tragedy

The team plans to use technology on board to create a 3D model of the wreck area, which is now 3,800 meters deep. But Rush admitted to the Bloomberg website that he knows “better ships” to be explored than the Titanic.

However, it is the fame of the shipwreck that killed about 1,500 people, which, according to him, will give success to private expeditions. “Maybe even [existam] more important shipwrecks, but people do not know what they are and it is difficult to sell something when someone does not know it “, he pointed out.

On April 10, 1912, when the RMS Titanic sailed from Southampton, England, it was originally going to New York in the United States. But it crashed into an iceberg on April 14, sinking in the early hours of the next day.