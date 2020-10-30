Home World World This is your chance! Tourists will be able to make expeditions...
World

This is your chance! Tourists will be able to make expeditions to the ‘Titanic’ in 2021

By kenyan

The wrecked RMS Titanic, near Newfoundland, Canada, in 1996 Image: Xavier Desmier / Gamma-Rapho / Disclosure

The tragedy of the sinking of the RMS Titanic, which sank in the Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912, moved the world, especially through the iconic movie director James Cameron’s “Titanic” (1997), starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Now, the wreckage of the ship that sank after colliding with an iceberg can be visited during private expeditions starting in May 2021, which will represent the first dives in the last 15 years.

The news was announced the day before yesterday by Stockton Rush, president of the company that specializes in underwater excursions, OceanGate Expeditions. Rush said interested travelers will pay $ 125,000.

Some places have already been booked by tourists until July of next year for the first six days, but additional posts will still be available soon. This is because the expeditions should extend until September and will occur weekly.

Travelers will sail eight days in the Atlantic, departing from St. John’s, in the province of Terra Nova, Canada. The journey will include a six to eight hour dive to the site of the historic wreck, which is 650 km away from the coast.

Sailors will board a submarine capable of diving up to 4 kilometers deep and with a capacity for five passengers. Named “Titan” – in reference to the historic shipwreck – it is designed with the help of the aviation company Boeing and NASA (American Space Agency).

Passengers on the submarine will act as “citizen scientists”, helping with technical research on the sinking of the RMS Titanic. They will be joined by a scientist and a pilot, in addition to the president of OceanGate Expeditions himself, who will be commander every three trips.

Famous tragedy

The team plans to use technology on board to create a 3D model of the wreck area, which is now 3,800 meters deep. But Rush admitted to the Bloomberg website that he knows “better ships” to be explored than the Titanic.

However, it is the fame of the shipwreck that killed about 1,500 people, which, according to him, will give success to private expeditions. “Maybe even [existam] more important shipwrecks, but people do not know what they are and it is difficult to sell something when someone does not know it “, he pointed out.

On April 10, 1912, when the RMS Titanic sailed from Southampton, England, it was originally going to New York in the United States. But it crashed into an iceberg on April 14, sinking in the early hours of the next day.

Related news

World

Brazilian woman killed in attack was a joyful person with a lot of faith, family and friends say

kenyan -
Simone Barreto Silva, Brazilian woman killed in an attack on a basilica in Nice, France Image: Disclosure /...
Read more
World

Severe earthquake hits Greek island and Turkish coast

kenyan -
Buildings collapsed in Turkey Image: Handout / Demiroren News Agency / AFP The island of Samos,...
Read more
World

After attack on the basilica, minister says France is at war with Islamic ideology

kenyan -
Several people placed flowers and candles in front of the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice, in honor of the victims of...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Brazilian among dead in attack on Nice basilica

World kenyan -
29.out.2020 - Authorities work at the site of a knife attack in Nice, France Image: Valery Hache / AFP ...
Read more

Brazilian is one of the victims of the attack on the...

World kenyan -
Authorities work at the site of a knife attack in Nice, France Image: Valery Hache / AFP ...
Read more

Woman in Voi seeks shelter inside a hollow tree with her...

News Connie Mukenyi -
A woman in Voi county has been forced to live with her children inside a hollow tree in the middle of nowhere after circumstances...
Read more

Russia records record of covid-19 cases and deaths in one day

World kenyan -
Mourners gather near grave diggers using personal protective equipment (PPE) that bury a victim of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a...
Read more

Back to school: CS Kagwe and CS Magoha hold meeting to...

News Tracy Nabwile -
Recently, there has been a significant increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases. Despite this development, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry...
Read more

Another teacher succumbs to Covid-19, KUPPET calls for schools closure

News Tracy Nabwile -
A high school teacher succumbed to Covid-19 complications while receiving treatment at a Nakuru hospital. This is the second teacher to succumb to the...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke