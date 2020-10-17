Thousands demonstrate in Chile two days before the anniversary of social protests

Image of protest held in Chile in 2019 Image: Shutterstock

Two days before the anniversary of the start of social protests in Chile, thousands of people demonstrated today in Plaza Italia in Santiago, where smaller groups carried out incidents with the police.

As usual on Friday afternoons, thousands of people gathered around the square, the epicenter of the demonstrations that exploded on October 18, 2019 after calls to circumvent payment for the subway ticket by students, which ended up becoming a protest en masse for social change.

Music, dance and singing were mixed today with barricades and stones thrown by protesters against the few policemen who came to the scene.

“Until you feel like you’ve really achieved something. Until something changes,” said Fabiola, 26, to explain the reasons that led her to Praça Itália despite calls to avoid agglomerations. “We have a very high level of repression and a tremendous injustice in relation to the number of wounded, dead and missing since October 18,” he added.

After a few hours, most of the demonstrators peacefully withdrew from the scene, although a group of hooded men engaged in clashes with the police.

Two days before the first anniversary of what was cataloged in Chile as a “social explosion”, there is concern about what may happen next Sunday.