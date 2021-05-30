Thousands march in white dresses against protests in Colombia

Large groups of protesters dressed in white are mobilizing on Sunday (30) against protests and roadblocks in Colombia, which have unleashed a serious crisis that leaves nearly 60 dead in clashes between police and armed civilians.

In Bogotá, Medellín and other parts of the country, the demonstrations are advancing against protests that a month ago criticized President Iván Duque, who had to turn to the military to try to regain control of cities like Cali and others in the southwest of the country.

Men and women dressed in white walk with banners crying out for “peace” or “no more roadblocks” and chanting prayers.

“Today we left to march peacefully to ask for the stoppage and to get back to work (…), all the closing of roads and roadblocks is affecting the national economy and is generating more poverty,” said Bernardo Henao, a 63-year-old lawyer and farmer. , AFP.

A month after the social upheaval that triggered the government’s already discarded idea of ​​raising taxes in the midst of the pandemic, the country appears fragmented, with police officers very much questioned about the treatment they gave demonstrators and outbreaks of violence by armed civilians.

“When the attack is against life, people have the right to defend themselves (…) It is necessary to understand that people protect the country and protect themselves,” said Álvaro Aparicio, a businessman in the financial sector.

The government, for its part, is negotiating with the most visible front of the protest, although not the only one, in search of agreements that will alleviate the crisis. On Sunday, the parties resumed negotiations.

Trade unions, students and other social organizations, which form the so-called Paralysis Committee, demand an explicit condemnation of police violence, guarantees for the protest and a more sympathetic state with a society impoverished by the pandemic, which on Saturday again broke the daily death record and the health system is on the verge of collapse.