Thousands of desperate Afghans at Kabul airport visible in satellite photos

The crowds at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, were so massive that they appeared in satellite photographs taken from space.

THE Maxar Technologies recently released satellite photographs taken from Space on Monday, August 16, at 10:36 am local time at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport during the mass evacuation attempts of the city.

At least seven people were killed as US troops tried to seize control of the airport, which has been ravaged by Afghans after the Taliban conquered the capital and other major Afghan cities in recent days.

US military personnel, who spoke under the condition that they were not identified as they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing operation, told the Associated Press (AP) that chaos caused seven deaths, including several who fell from a plane that had taken off.

on one video, which has gone viral on social media, sees what appear to be two bodies falling from a plane that had just taken off from Kabul airport.

“Some Afghans tried to cling to planes. Others filled the tarmac after security lines were breached. By nightfall, all flights from Kabul airport were suspended,” wrote the The New York Times.

According to the Maxar Technologies, “at security forces they can be seen near one of the airport’s main runways, trying to prevent crowds of people from going to other planes and blocking flight operations.”

“hundreds of people they can also be seen at various gates around the airport’s perimeter and at nearby intersections,” the statement reads.

New high-res #satellite imagery (10:36 am local time, August 16) of the chaotic scene underway at #Kabul‘s Hamid Karzai International Airport in #Afghanistan as thousands of people converged on the tarmac & airport runways as countries attempt to evacuate personnel from the city. pic.twitter.com/L6lhlVms54 — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) August 16, 2021

The Taliban conquered Kabul on Sunday, culminating an offensive that started in May, when the withdrawal of US military forces and NATO began.

international forces were in the country since 2001, as part of the offensive led by the United States against the extremist regime, which welcomed in its territory the leader of al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, mainly responsible for the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The seizure of the capital ends a 20-year foreign military presence in Afghanistan by the United States and its NATO allies, including Portugal.