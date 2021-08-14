Thousands of French protest against “certificate dictatorship”

Tens of thousands of French people protested today, for the fifth consecutive week, in several cities, against the restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic, above all, against the “dictatorship” of the health certificate.

“Is kind of dictatorship”, protested several protesters in cities like Paris, Marseilles, Lyon Nantes or Montepellier.

The health certificate consists of a code, issued by the authorities, which guarantees entry into hospitals, cinemas, museums, trains and some public spaces.

This document is assigned when a person has completed vaccination against covid-19, has a negative antigen or PCR test with 72 hours of validity or is already cured of the disease.

“I’m fight this dictatorship what France, the country of freedoms, has become,” said Carlo Alberto Bursa, one of the leaders of the protests that started at Praça da Bolsa (Paris).

In addition to this, there were two more demonstrations in the French capital alone – one promoted by the far-right party “the patriots” and another by the movement “Yellow vests”.

In the protests that, so far, have had no incidents, slogans against the President’s policy were registered. Emmanuel Macron.

Galeries Lafayette, Printemps, BHV, Le Bom Marche and la Samaritaine were some of the spaces covered by the introduction of the health certificate as a control measure, as of Monday.

The Parisian shopping centers Italie 2, Center Beaugrenelle and Vill’up as well as the Aéroville shopping center near Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport will also make use of this measure. The document it will still have to be presented at the three airports. from Paris – Roissy, Orly and Le Bourget.

On Wednesday, the Government extended the use of the pass to companies with more than 20,000 square meters (m2), in areas with an incidence rate above 200 weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In total, there are more than 104 centers and stores affected for this decision, according to a count by Agence France Presse (AFP).

Covid-19 has caused at least 4,333,013 deaths worldwide, among more than 205.3 million infections with the new coronavirus recorded since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest AFP report, released on Friday.