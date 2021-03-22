Thousands of people improvise carnival in Marseille, disregarding health rules

21.Mar.2021 – Thousands of people enjoyed an impromptu and unauthorized carnival on Canebiere Street in Marseille, southern France Image: Christophe Simon / AFP

Disguised as a sunflower, baker or gorilla, about 6,500 people, mostly young and without a mask, challenged yesterday in Marseille, in the south of France, the sanitary restrictions against covid-19 with a carnival lived as an “escape valve”, but considered totally “irresponsible” by the police and local politicians.

“I am angry. The selfish attitude of some irresponsible people is unacceptable. There is no justification for destroying the collective efforts to contain the virus,” reacted on Twitter the mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan.

“The irresponsibility, violence and degradation committed by the participants are unjustifiable”, condemned the police officer of the Bouches-du-Rhône region, Frédérique Camilleri.

Rien ne justif quèon detruise les efforts collectifs para endiguer le virus! Rien ne justifie qu’on profane le lieu des effondrements de la Rue d’Aubagne! Rien ne justifie qu’on s’en prenne à des jeux d’enfants et à des équipements publics!#LaPlaine ? Benoît Payan (@BenoitPayan) March 21, 2021

But for Romain, 26, “young people are tired of being confined”. “Fragile elderly people do not participate, only young people”, adds, without mentioning the surname, the young man disguised as a baker in the procession of feathers and sequins that crossed part of the center of the second largest city in France.

Departing from the La Plaine district, the procession paraded in the afternoon on the rue d’Aubagne, where residents did not hesitate to put loudspeakers on the windows, transforming the street into a giant dance floor.

“I know a lot of friends who go to Madrid, where everything is open, so it’s good to see it here,” said Quentin, a 26-year-old trainee who wore a lion mask and also preferred not to give his surname.

Beside him were gorillas, a fake Didier Raoult, the Marseille doctor specializing in infectious diseases, which gave rise to the controversy over the treatment of covid with chloroquine in the beginning of the pandemic.

The police estimated the number of participants at 6,500.

The pressure has increased even more on resuscitation services in France, with more than 4,400 patients with covid-19, the highest number since the end of November, according to data from the French public health sector, published on Sunday.

Catharsis for a day

Samuel in the crowd was one of the few accompanied by a son. “I was a little scared, so I put on a double mask”, one against the covid and a venetian blind for the carnival.

“It is very strong, it is like a catharsis, everyone is there, meeting. A bit like a party day where everything is allowed,” commented Samuel, who also did not want to identify himself.

But, like others, he wonders whether this collective violation of the rules could accelerate a tightening of restrictions in the city.

“In Dunkirk, headlines emerged that people secretly celebrated Carnival and soon afterwards announced additional restrictions,” he adds.

At around 6:30 pm (local time), the police intervened near Porto Velho to disperse the agglomeration and seven people were arrested, according to police headquarters. In total, according to a new balance sheet released this morning, nine people were controlled and some of them fined for not wearing a mask and for degrading public assets. A police officer was slightly injured, according to local public security officials.

Marseille was unaffected by the new restrictions that took effect on Saturday for at least four weeks in 16 departments, including the Paris region and the Alpes-Maritimes, where Nice is located.

But the usual restrictions to combat the spread of covid-19 do apply, including limiting meetings and mandatory use of masks.

Last year, the La Plaine carnival was canceled with the first lockdown.