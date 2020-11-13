Home World World Thousands of Peruvians protest against new president Merino
World

Thousands of Peruvians protest against new president Merino

By kenyan
Police detain one of the protesters who was protesting the taking over of interim President Manuel Merino; protests took to the streets of Lima against the impeachment of President Martin Vizcarra Image: Sebastian Castaneda / Reuters

On foot, by bicycle and by car, thousands of Peruvians took to the streets on Thursday (12) in Lima and other cities in Peru in rejection of the new president, Manuel Merino, in a noisy demonstration called by social groups.

Some dressed in Inca emperors, others in white and red shirts from the Peruvian national team. soccer, the demonstrators occupied the Plaza San Martín and the park in the tourist district of Miraflores, south of the city, to express their opposition to the new government.

A group that tried to reach Congress was dispersed by the police with tear gas and shots with rubber bullets. Protesters burned objects and confronted the police with stones and sticks.

“I love my Peru, I’m ashamed of who governs”, “Merino is not president”, “Congress is a pandemic that doesn’t end”, “Nor did the covid harm us as much as Merino”, said posters displayed in Plaza San Martín, near Congress.

“We do not agree with what the Congress does. What need to do this barbarity, to remove Vizcarra?” Said Irene Aguilar, who accompanied her daughter to Miraflores Park in Lima.

Many people wore black mourning on the third consecutive day of protests against the new government that took office on Tuesday, the day after Congress dismissed Vizcarra in a lightning trial on allegations of alleged corruption.

“People are defending democracy against abuse of power,” said centrist parliamentarian Gino Costa, of the Morado party, who voted against Vizcarra’s impeachment.

Many protesters threw pots at a loud protest rarely seen in Peru in the past.

The police deployed dozens of anti-riot agents around Congress and the government palace, while protesters marched peacefully.

Similar marches took place at dusk in the cities of Arequipa, Trujillo, Ayacucho, Cusco, Chimbote, Abancay, Tacna, Huancayo and Tumbes, among others, according to the local press.

“We want to express outrage at the political class that is doing anything in the country,” criticized one protester, hitting a pan with a wooden spoon.

In Miraflores, dozens of vehicles with Peruvian flags honked their horns in rejection of the new government. There were also demonstrators on motorcycles and bicycles, in addition to the thousands who marched on foot.

“It’s not for Vizcarra, it’s for us,” read one sign. “This Congress does not represent me”, “The people say no to the usual Congress”, criticized others.

The marches contributed to increase the traditional traffic jams in the Peruvian capital of 10 million inhabitants.

People of all ages participated in the demonstrations, including elderly women with their dogs.

Merino called for calm on Thursday and human rights organizations have asked the new Peruvian authorities to respect the right to protest, condemning the crackdown on demonstrations between Tuesday and Wednesday.

cm / fj / ljc / gm / am

Related news

Twitter says it has tagged 300,000 ‘misleading’ messages about U.S. elections

World kenyan -
Twitter says it has tagged 300,000 'misleading' messages about US elections Image: Image: Sattalat Phukkum / Shuttersto ...
Read more

Macron pledges humanitarian aid to Armenia

World kenyan -
13.May.2020 - French President Emmanuel Macron on videoconference Image: Ludovic Marin / Pool / Reuters French...
Read more

Officials say ‘there is no evidence’ of fraud in US elections

World kenyan -
Without presenting evidence, the president Donald Trump says US elections have been rigged Image: Brendan Smialowski / AFP ...
Read more
Load more

Trending

White House prepares budget as if Trump had won, says newspaper

World kenyan -
Donald Trump still hasn't recognized Joe Biden's victory Image: NurPhoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images ...
Read more

Jubilee party breaks silence regarding Tuju’s hospitalisation rumours

News Laiza Maketso -
Albert Mwemusi, Jubilee’s Director of Communications, has responded to rumours regarding the Raphael Tuju’s hospitalization. Reports have been making rounds o social media alleging that...
Read more

High end estate residents up in arms against mortuary noise

News Laiza Maketso -
Milimani estate residents in Kisumu are up in arms against a mortuary in the area for too much noise. The locals have urged the county...
Read more

Time is ripe – DP Ruto tells daughter June, Itumbi to...

News Alfred Kiura -
Deputy President William Ruto has asked his daughter June and his close ally Dennis Itumbi to find partners and settle down as soon as...
Read more

Uhuru issues new directive on 2021 academic year

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the Ministry of Education to provide the 2021 academic calendar within 14 days. Uhuru was speaking on Thursday the 12th...
Read more

US elections: can delegates change votes and choose the opposing candidate?

World kenyan -
Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump, opponents in the 2020 elections Image: Angela Weiss and Mandel Ngan / AFP...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke