Thousands of protesters defy anticovid restrictions on Women’s Day

8 mar. 2021 – Demonstration on International Women’s Day in Buenos Aires Image: FLOR GUZZETTI / REUTERS

Tens of thousands of people around the world have challenged the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus to celebrate, sometimes in dangerous conditions, International Women’s Day and to denounce violence against women.

Both in peaceful democracies and in countries plunged into major conflicts, women took to the streets, albeit in far fewer numbers than in the previous year, when the pandemic had not yet reached its peak.

“It is a shame that we are still protesting in 2021 to ask for equal rights,” Lucie, a 22-year-old student who participated in a demonstration in Paris, told AFP. Tens of thousands marched in France.

In Turkey, several hundred Uighur Muslim women protested near the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, calling for an end to mass incarceration camps in the Xinjiang region.

“Rape is a crime against humanity,” said a poster, referring to a BBC report that denounced systematic rapes and forced sterilization of women in these fields, which Beijing denies.

Three of the most influential women on the planet have alerted the European Parliament to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on their rights.

The economic and political consequences have exacerbated the challenges faced by women, according to US Vice President Kamala Harris, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“Covid-19 threatens the health, economic security and physical security of women everywhere,” Harris said in a video recorded in Washington.

#MeToo in Greece

In Greece, where the media is full of reports related to sexual harassment, hundreds of women have gathered in Syntagma Square, in the center of Athens.

“This is more important today compared to previous years, precisely because we are going through the #MeToo movement in Greece,” actress Marilena Kavazi told AFP.

In Spain, where the feminist movement has gained great strength in recent years, thousands of people roamed the streets of major cities and dozens in Madrid, where the protest was banned because of the coronavirus.

“If I wake up tomorrow and there is no inequality, I will not go. As long as there is, I will keep going,” said Mireia Mata, a 54-year-old woman from Barcelona, ​​sarcastically.

In Warsaw, men and women protested the almost total ban on abortion after a recent tightening of norms in Poland.

Florists in Hungary were able to open on Monday, despite the closure of non-essential trade due to the pandemic, as Hungarians usually buy flowers for women on that date.

More than 2,000 people in Ukraine have asked for greater protection for women and the country’s ratification of the Istanbul Convention.

Frontline in Myanmar

Hundreds of women protested in the Algerian capital, Algiers, to demand the repeal of the family code, adopted in 1984 and inspired in part by Islamic law (Sharia). According to feminists, it makes them “smaller for life.”

In India, many women went to the outskirts of the capital to join forces with farmers who have been protesting for months against controversial government reforms.

Many did not wear masks and ignored physical distance, despite India having one of the highest rates of covid-19 infection and death in Asia.

In neighboring Myanmar, where the military took power last month, women were at the forefront of pro-democracy demonstrations in Yangon.

Security forces killed more than 50 people and arrested almost 1,800 in an increasingly brutal crackdown on protests.

“Generally, leadership seems to be just a man thing,” said Cora, a 33-year-old protester. “In this revolt, women took to the streets and led the protests.”

Increasing inequalities

There were also marches in a deeply conservative Pakistan. And hundreds of people, mostly members of the Gabriela women’s group, protested in the Philippines against the murder of activists on Sunday.

“Covid-19 has increased inequalities and this has also affected the way women are organizing,” lawmaker Sarah Elago told AFP, who warned that women are now “being attacked for speaking up.”

Unicef ​​published a report in which it warns that, in some countries, the effects of the coronavirus can cause 10 million child marriages in this decade.

And the Afghan Journalists Security Committee has indicated that more than 300 female journalists have resigned or lost their jobs in the past six months, as the wave of murders, some of them female reporters, against the press in the country intensifies.