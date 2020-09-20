Thousands of protesters take streets of Minsk against Lukashenko

20.set.2020 – People gather in Minsk for a demonstration called by the opposition movement to end the regime of Alexander Lukashenko Image: TUT.BY / AFP

Minsk, Belarus, 20 Sep 2020 (AFP) – Tens of thousands of people protested this Sunday (20), in the streets of Minsk, the capital of Belarus, against the reelection of Alexandre Lukashenko.

Dressed in red and white, the colors of the opposition, the protesters marched down Avenida dos Vitoriosos and headed for the Independence Palace, Lukashenko’s residence, in the north of the capital.

Since Lukashenko’s questioned re-election on August 9, demonstrations of historic magnitude have taken place every Sunday to demand the resignation of the current head of state, in power for 26 years.

“Cleanliness!”, “End of the game!” Shouted the protesters, who also criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko’s main supporter in this crisis that has rocked the country for a month and a half.

Police made several arrests in downtown Minsk in the early afternoon, according to an AFP journalist. There were also arrests in the cities of Grodno, Gomel and Brest, where thousands more people took to the streets.

On Saturday (19), police from the Shock Battalion arrested hundreds of women during a demonstration in the capital.

According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova, 415 people were arrested in Minsk and 15 in other cities for participating in “unauthorized demonstrations”.

In total, 385 were released, according to the same source, adding that participants in other demonstrations could be subject to lawsuits.

Videos that circulated on the Internet yesterday showed agents, forcibly driving some protesters to police vans.

“Escalation of violence”

As the number of arrests on Saturday considerably exceeded that of another similar demonstration last week, the Opposition Coordinating Council warned of “a new phase, with an escalation of violence against peaceful protesters”.

Among those arrested on Saturday was Nina Baginskaya, a 73-year-old activist who has become one of the movement’s best-known faces. She was released quickly.

In the face of police repression, a widely followed opposition group on Telegram, Nexta, published a list of more than 1,000 people posing as Belarusian police officers.

And, in protest actions, activists also try to remove masks, or hoods, from police officers who do not wear a badge, or other identification.

The opposition called for several women’s marches to call for Lukashenko’s resignation. Her opposition rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, now a refugee in Lithuania, won the election.

In a message released on Saturday, Tikhanovskaya said that “Belarusians are ready for the anonymity of those who obey criminal orders to fall.”

“You have to look in the eyes of our people, the people they should defend,” she criticized, addressing the security forces, as quoted in her press office’s Telegram.

Tikhanovskaya meets with the chancellors of the European Union, this Monday (21), in Brussels.

European sanctions are expected to be announced against Belarusian personalities found responsible for electoral fraud and police repression against demonstrators.

This week, Brussels called for a “deep investigation” into allegations of abuse committed against protesters in the places where they were detained.