Thousands of women take to the streets to protest against Trump In the USA

17.out.2020 – Protesters asked that Trump not re-elected and criticized the Supreme Court’s appointment of a judge Image: EFE / EPA / GAMAL DIAB

Thousands of women took to the streets in Washington and elsewhere in the United States this Saturday (17) to protest President Donald Trump, asking that he not be re-elected and criticizing his appointment as a conservative judge to the Supreme Court.

The demonstrations, which organizers say are taking place in all 50 states across the country, were inspired by the first Women’s March in Washington, a major anti-government mobilizationTrump that happened the day after he took office in 2017.

However, amid the covid-19 pandemic, Saturday’s demonstrations were considerably less.

Participants paid tribute to Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an icon for women and progressives, while protesting against Conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment by Trump.

The Washington demonstration route began near the White House and then went on to the Capitol and the National Mall.

Another minor protest, but also in favor of Barrett, with the motto “I’m with her”, was scheduled to take place in front of the Supreme Court later.

“Trump/ Pence: go now, “said one of the posters, referring to Vice President Mike Pence.

Most of the protesters in Washington wore masks, some were dressed in the Ginsburg style, imitating their dress as a judge, while others wore the pink hats that were famous in the original demonstration.