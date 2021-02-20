Three explosions in Kabul leave five dead and two injured

The capital of Afghanistan, Kabul Image: BBC

Five people died and two others were wounded, members of Afghan and civilian security forces, in three mine explosions that shook Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on Saturday (20), local police said.

“There have been three mine explosions” in three different neighborhoods in Kabul, and “five people have been killed and two others have been injured,” the capital’s police spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz, told AFP.

The balance was confirmed by Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aryan.

No group has taken up the blasts so far. According to the police, an investigation was opened.

Such attacks became almost daily in the Afghan capital.

Violence in Afghanistan has increased in recent months, despite peace talks started in September between the Taliban and the Afghan government. So far, there has been no significant progress.

The United States and the Afghan government attribute to the Taliban the increasingly frequent killings of journalists, human rights defenders, judges and politicians in Kabul. The group denies any involvement in the attacks.