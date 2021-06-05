Tiananmen Tank Man disappeared from Bing

The famous photo of a man alone facing tanks in Tiananmen Square, known as the “Tank Man”, was not available this Friday by Bing, Microsof’s search engine.

The disappearance of the image in search engine results, the second most popular after Google, raises concerns about censorship in China, at the time of the 32nd anniversary of the “bloodbath” in Tiananmen, Beijing’s main square, which occurred during night protests from June 3 to 4, 1989.

The award-winning photo did not appear this Friday in Bing’s image or video polls, even if carried out from outside China, a country known for government control over the internet.

“This was due to accidental human error. and we are actively working to solve it”, assured a Microsoft spokesman to the AFP, after news in the meantime published in the press of the United States.

Meanwhile, searches for “Tank Man” on Google, which according to Statcounter controls about 92% of the global online search market, featured a wide variety of images and videos, including the famous work of the North American photojournalist. American Charlie Cole, who died in 2019.

The research of the Google is not available in China, where the censors removed the occurrences of “Tank Man” on the internet. Baidu is the dominant search engine in China.

The famous photo shows a lone protester in a white shirt blocking the passage of a column of tanks in Tiananmen Square.

“Out of nowhere, the young man appeared, with a coat in one hand and a bag in the other, and stood in front of one of the tanks. I couldn’t believe it. But I continued to take pictures, convinced that they were going to kill him. To my surprise, the tank stopped” explained Charlie Cole. Your photo won the award World Press Photo from 1989.

This Friday marked the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown on peaceful protests pro-democracy in Tiananmen Square. Officially, hundreds of people died as a result of the action of Chinese troops, although by some estimates the deaths were more than 1,000.

The anniversary of the Tiananmen protests is usually marked by an increase in online censorship in China. On this date, the main square of the country’s capital is usually surrounded by security forces.

And three decades later, the Chinese don’t know what the Tiananmen Massacre was.