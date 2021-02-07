Tigers kill caretaker, flee zoo and cause fear in Indonesian city

The population of Sumatran tigers, at high risk of extinction, today is reduced to just 400 individuals in the wild Image: GETTY IMAGES

A caretaker was killed by two Sumatran tigers who escaped from a zoo on the island of Borneo, Indonesia.

The tigers, both about 18 months old, escaped from Sinka Zoo after heavy rain caused a landslide there. The tigers’ environment was damaged, allowing the animals to escape.

This Saturday, one of the animals was captured after being hit by a tranquilizer dart. But the other tiger ended up being shot dead after “behaving aggressively”. According to local officials, attempts to reassure him have failed.

The 47-year-old keeper was found dead near the tiger enclosure after the animals escaped on Friday night. He had bite wounds and scratches on his body, the AFP news agency reported.

Several animals, including an ostrich and a monkey, were found dead by the zoo.

The escape triggered a large-scale hunt in the town of Singkawang in West Kalimantan, a province in Indonesia. Tourist attractions in the region were forced to close by the police and people were told to stay at home.

The authorities hoped to rescue the two animals alive, but “were forced” to shoot one of the tigers.

“We tried first with a tranquilizer gun, but it didn’t work, so we were forced to shoot the tiger because he was already behaving very aggressively,” Sadtata Noor Adirahmanta, head of a local conservation agency, told AFP.

“We were afraid that he would escape to the nearest neighborhood,” he added.

“Although we have done our best to catch him alive, our priority is the safety of humans.”

A cage with food was prepared in an attempt to lure the tiger back to the zoo at the time of feeding. Unsuccessfully.

Drones were also used to try to locate tigers in the dense forest around the zoo. “It was difficult to find them,” the local police chief told CNN Indonesia.

The authorities managed to capture one of them alive after hitting him with a tranquilizer dart. The animal is now being monitored by veterinarians at the zoo.

Sumatran tigers, originally from the island of Sumatra, Indonesia, are highly threatened with extinction: today there are less than 400 survivors in the wild.