‘Time for war to end’: Biden announces withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, today announced the plan to withdraw American troops still in Afghanistan, to begin on May 1. The forecast, according to the Democrat, is that the process will be concluded by 9/11 – exactly 20 years after the terrorist attacks against the United States coordinated by Al-Qaeda.

“I am now the fourth US president to take office in the midst of the presence of troops in Afghanistan. Two [presidentes] Republicans, two Democrats. I will not pass that responsibility on to a fifth, “Biden said in a statement broadcast on national television.” I have come to the conclusion that it is time to end the longest war in the United States. It’s time for American troops to come home. “

This afternoon, I’m announcing the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and providing an update on the path forward. Watch live. https://t.co/SPiLX24VdM – President Biden (@POTUS) April 14, 2021

