Tornadoes leave at least 5 dead and damage in the U.S.

Powerful tornadoes swept through the US state of Alabama on Thursday, killing at least five people in the northeast and injuring dozens, as well as destroying homes and other structures.

Five deaths were confirmed in Ohatchee, Alabama, northeast of Birmingham, said a spokeswoman for the Calhoun County emergency agency. Rescuers were looking for missing persons.

“The dangerous and significant climate continues to impact parts of Alabama, and I urge everyone on the path to these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert,” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media .

The National Weather Service issued tornado notices for much of the state, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department warned residents that the tornado was targeting communities there.

Residents of Pelham, a city of approximately 21,000 people about 20 miles south of Birmingham, were also told to take shelter because a second round was expected, an Alabama news website reported.