Tourism sector adopts exceptional measures to face its biggest crisis Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto

The tourism industry faces its biggest crisis with exceptional measures and also with expansion projects to adapt to the new reality of the sector, which is not expected to recover until 2023, the President of Global Development of the international chain of luxury hotels told Efe Agency AMResorts, Javier Coll.

“This is the most serious crisis we’ve been through, it doesn’t compare to 2008 or any other, but we are optimistic and we believe that by 2023 we will recover the levels and occupancy rates of 2019,” said Coll on the effects of the covid pandemic. -19.

Amid this challenge, AMResorts, a company belonging to the Apple Leisure Group, decided to carry out an ambitious expansion project in Europe and America, in addition to implementing a series of sanitary measures to combat the spread of the virus, which should not disappear in a near future.

In this sense, Coll highlighted that changes in health and hygiene protocols “are here to stay” and will be responsible for accelerating biometric technology across the travel industry, including airports and hotels, so that people can touch objects as little as possible , even if measures as extreme as the use of masks are no longer necessary at times when their use is not essential.

“Everyone is eager to travel, and travel and destination security is critical to their success. That is why we have implemented protocols that include covid-19 and quarantine tests at our hotels,” added the executive.

The biggest challenge facing the tourism sector, according to Coll, is that “now the crisis is global”.

“We have seen crises before, but always more punctual or limited to certain regions. However, we have already reacted and we are moving in the right direction,” he said.

HYGIENE PROTOCOLS

The health protocols adopted by the group’s resorts and which their employees are submitted to are comprehensive and include regular tests of covid-19, in addition to the use of masks and hand hygiene. Hotels also comply with government regulations in each country where they are located.

From January 26, 2021, Hospiten, an international network of private hospitals, will provide health services to travelers in most AMResorts destinations.

Guests will also have to perform tests before leaving the hotels in order to receive the results before returning to their countries of origin.

If a person tests positive while staying at an AMResorts hotel that prevents them from leaving the property, they will have their expenses covered for up to 14 days.

This quarantine period includes the guest and the companion with whom you have shared the room. This program is valid for all those who travel until March 31, 2021.

DIFFERENT RESTRICTIONS IN EACH COUNTRY,

The occupancy level of the hotels varies a lot according to each country. In Mexico, it is between 40% and 50%, while in Jamaica, due to government restrictions, it is lower, and in some Caribbean islands, such as St. Martin, the establishments are closed.

For Coll, Mexico will be one of the first destinations to recover, and is already on its way.

“Spain is interested, but government restrictions are delaying recovery. On our properties in the Canary Islands, for example, it is necessary to present a PCR test, and this reduces tourism,” he argued.

AMResorts, a subsidiary of the Apple Leisure Group (ALG), closed 2020 with 69 hotels and a portfolio of 59 projects under development with establishments in Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe, thus tripling its presence in Europe in 2020.

The company closed last year with 13,590 rooms, making it the fourth largest hotel chain, by number of beds, in Spain.

AMResorts manages a total of 69 hotels and resorts with 24,710 rooms in Mexico, Jamaica, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Spain and Greece, and expects to have a total of 103 properties by the end of 2021.