Trial of former Ghosn assistant at Nissan begins in Tokyo

Former Nissan president Carlos Ghosn during a press conference in Beirut Image: MOHAMED AZAKIR

Tokyo, 15 Sep 2020 (AFP) – The trial of Greg Kelly, Carlos Ghosn’s collaborator at Nissan, begins on Tuesday (15), in which the American will have to face Japanese justice alone, after the ex-boss’s escape to Lebanon in 2019.

Kelly, who coincidentally celebrates his 64th birthday on the opening day of the trial, arrived at the courthouse at 10 am local time on Tuesday (10 pm Monday, Brasília time) accompanied by three lawyers, but did not speak to the press.

The lawsuit is expected to take about ten months and started almost two years after Kelly’s arrest in Japan.

Ghosn, a former president of the Renault-Nissan alliance and with triple French, Lebanese and Brazilian nationality, escaped Japanese justice, which put Kelly at the forefront of the trial.

Kelly and Nissan were accused of illegally and intentionally omitting the automaker’s annual reports from 2010 to 2018, which resulted in the non-declaration of 9.2 billion yen ($ 87 million) that Ghosn would receive.

Kelly claims to be innocent since the case arose. “I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said in an interview with AFP earlier this month.

Regarding deferred payments, Kelly declared that “Carlos Ghosn never received anything and never had any promises of anything”.

Nissan will plead guilty, according to several sources questioned by AFP.

The Japanese automaker has opted for discretion in this trial, fearing that “media unrest” could damage its image.

