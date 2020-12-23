Trump administration followers on Twitter will not be transferred to Biden

People follow the debate between Trump and Biden in California Image: Mario Tama / Getty Images / AFP

Twitter revealed on Tuesday that it will not automatically transfer millions of followers from official management accounts Donald Trump for the new government of Joe Biden, but it will give social network users the option to continue or not follow them.

The change affects followers of government-managed accounts, such as @WhiteHouse (White House) and @POTUS (US President), who will be transferred to Biden when he takes office in January.

The Twitter decision will not affect the personal account @realDonaldTrump, which has been used consistently by President Trump and has about 88 million followers.

Official government accounts “will not automatically retain their current followers. Instead, Twitter will notify followers of those accounts to place them in the context that the content will be archived and allow them the option to follow new Biden administration accounts” , the social network explained in a statement. Biden will take charge of the White House in January.

“For example, people who follow @WhiteHouse will be notified that the account has been registered as @ WhiteHouse45 and will have the option to follow the new @WhiteHouse account,” he continued.

Twitter has been working on the transition to this platform widely used by Trump since the election results were made official.

Although not as followed as Trump’s personal account, @POTUS has around 33 million followers, while @WhiteHouse has 26 million.

Last month, Twitter indicated that any special treatment Trump has received will be finalized as soon as the term ends.

The transfer will affect other institutional accounts like @VP, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, @Cabinet and @LaCasaBlanca, according to Twitter.