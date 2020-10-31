Trump and Biden visit key states the last weekend before the US elections

The Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, opponents in the 2020 presidential election Image: Morry Gash and Jim Watson / AFP

Milwaukee, United States, 31 Oct 2020 (AFP) – A few days before the presidential election in the United States on Tuesday, Donald Trump, Joe Biden and his main allies travel this Saturday (31) through crucial states in the industrial midwest and the southeastern coast, in a frantic race to mobilize voters and present their final arguments.

Reflecting what is at stake in these elections and the negative impact of the coronavirus, 90 million early votes have already been registered, in what appear to be the most popular elections of the last century.

The Republican President Trump, 74, looking for a second term, focused on key territories, as did his 77-year-old Democratic opponent Biden.

In Pennsylvania (northeastern), the president continues at a frantic pace with four events, while in Michigan (north) Biden and former president Barack Obama, of whom he was vice president, will appear together for the first time in the campaign.

Vice President Mike Pence, for his part, held rallies in North Carolina (east) – where Trump and Biden compete side by side – while Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, was in Florida (southeast), another key state where the dispute is fierce.

Pennsylvania, where Trump won a tight victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 elections, became one of the most coveted targets this year.

On his way to rural Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in his caravan, Trump passed by hundreds of his supporters with support signs.

During an on-site rally, Trump attacked Biden in describing his own openly disruptive approach to politics, saying he was at the service of voters.

“If I don’t always play by the rules of Washington and the Washington establishment, it is because I was elected to fight for you, and I fought more for you than any other president in our country’s history,” he said.

– Coronavirus at the center of the debate – The electoral race, however, has been overshadowed by the worsening pandemic. More than 94,000 new infections were reported on Friday, another new high, and the total number of cases has exceeded nine million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The country, with almost 230,000 deaths from the coronavirus, is the most affected in the world by the pandemic.

In total contrast to Trump – whose son, Donald Trump Jr., told Fox on Thursday that covid-19 deaths had dropped to “almost nothing” – Biden has strictly followed the recommendations of public health experts.

He and Obama perform on Saturday in Flint and Detroit to an audience in their cars, in the drive-in format, respecting social distance, and with the participation of the famous singer Stevie Wonder as a musical guest.

Trump, apparently unaware of the virus’ advances, continues to minimize the dangers of the disease.

“If you get infected, you will get better and soon you will be immune,” he said near Detroit, at one of his crowded rallies, to which many go without masks.

The pandemic has devastated the economy and, despite some signs of recovery, millions of people remain unemployed.

– Key states – This election takes place in a deeply divided country, with feelings so polarized that arms sales have increased in some areas. In some cities, stores are protecting their shop windows as the police prepare for possible unrest.

Trump, who has been trying to sell the economic successes of his presidency, is behind Biden by about 8 points in national polls, but the victory on Tuesday will be defined in a handful of states where the margin is much smaller.

The president won in Michigan by a narrow margin of 0.2 points in 2016, but this year former vice president Biden leads the polls by seven points, according to a RealClearPolitics average.

This puts him in first place to obtain the 16 electoral votes in this state, a considerable jump to the 270 he needs to win the White House.

In 2016, Trump took advantage of the low participation of black voters in Michigan to win in the state. Now, Biden campaigns there with the country’s first black president, hoping to mobilize African-American voters.

Since last week, Obama has put his popularity at the service of Biden. He organized several events where he repeatedly criticized the response of Trump to the pandemic.

Biden will perform in his home state on Sunday and Monday, in a clear sign that he considers it to be crucial territory.

On election night, the Democrat will head to the country of his stronghold in Wilmington, Delaware (east), according to his campaign’s announcement this Saturday.

The electoral race also passed through the southwest of the country on Friday, with visits from Vice President Pence in Arizona and from Kamala Harris in Texas, two other major states.

Texas, a traditionally conservative place and a coveted 38-vote trophy, could surprise and move from Republican red to Democratic blue, something that hasn’t happened since Jimmy Carter’s 1976 triumph.

