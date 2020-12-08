Trump announces decree prioritizing delivery of covid vaccines to the U.S.

Trump announces decree that prioritizes delivery of covid vaccines to the USA Image: TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, today signed a decree that guarantees priority access for the population of the United States to the vaccine against covid-19 before the immunizers are made available to other countries. The signature was announced today during Trump’s speech at the Vaccine Summit held today at the White House.

“A few minutes ago I signed a decree that ensures that the United States Government prioritizes the distribution of the vaccine to American citizens before sending it to other nations. If necessary we will evoke the Defense Production Act, but we don’t think it will be necessary . “Trump said in the speech.

President @realDonaldTrump just signed an executive order to ensure that the US government prioritizes delivery of the vaccine to American citizens before sending it to other nations. pic.twitter.com/WThbpqTqRL – The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 8, 2020

The summit of “Operation Warp Speed ​​Vaccine” is an event held by the United States government to announce the advances in vaccines being developed in the country. The “Warp Speed” operation is a partnership involving private organizations and public institutions of the American government in a joint effort for the rapid development of the vaccine against covid-19.

It is not clear how this decree would be applied, as vaccine manufacturers have already signed agreements with other countries. But the move suggests that the United States is concerned about possible shortages when it plans to immunize tens of millions of people in the coming months.

* With information from AFP