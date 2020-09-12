Trump appeals to NY prosecutor subpoena for tax returns

Filing income tax returns is part of a criminal investigation into Trump Image: Tom Brenner / Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, today asked a federal appeals court to block what he called the bad faith of Manhattan’s top prosecutor to enforce a subpoena for submitting his pleadings. income taxas part of a criminal investigation into the business of Trump.

In a filing with the Second Federal Court of Appeals in New York, lawyers for Trump they said a lower court judge erred in giving the green light to Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance to obtain eight years of personal and business income tax returns from the president’s accounting firm, Mazars USA.

Trump has spent more than a year resisting the subpoena and is appealing an August 20 ruling by district judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan.

A spokesman for Vance did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the president’s decision to appeal.

The appeals process probably means that tax returns from Trump will not be made public before November 3, when the Republican president will seek re-election.

According to the appeal filed on Friday, Vance, a Democrat, largely copied an earlier subpoena from Congressional Democrats, who were “restless” to obtain the president’s statements.