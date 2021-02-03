Trump argues he is no longer president and refuses political judgment

Trump argues that he is no longer president and refuses political judgment Image: Disclosure

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected the political trial he will be subjected to in the Senate on charges of having betrayed the country, considering it unconstitutional because he is no longer in office.

In his formal response to the charge brought by Congress, Trump also denied through his lawyers that he had committed any wrongdoing when he said he had won the November elections. In the process, the statements are seen as the cause of the January 6 invasion of the Capitol.

Shortly before, Democrats presented their case to the Senate to condemn Trump for inciting his supporters to carry out the attack, which left five dead, including a police officer.

In their summary, the nine impeachment prosecutors accuse the former head of government of endangering the foundations of American democracy, driving followers “into a frenzy for the sole purpose of maintaining his position in the presidency.

TRUMP IS ACCUSED OF TRYING TO TAKE OVER THE POSITION

The prosecution alleges that Trump was “uniquely responsible” for the chaos created, which is why he is held responsible for serious crimes committed using the powers of office for his own political gain and at the expense of the nation, which, according to them, constitutionally justifies his conviction.

“Those who drafted the Constitution feared a president who would corrupt his office and spare ‘no effort or means to be re-elected’ and drafted it to avoid ‘opportunists’ who would threaten civil disorder and the rapid takeover of power by a dictator,” he says the summary.

“If provoking an insurrection against a joint session of Congress after losing an election is not an imputable offense, it is difficult to imagine what it would be,” adds the document.

The former president’s lawyers, on the other hand, deny that he participated in “an insurrection or rebellion” against the country and argues that the constitution requires a person to be in the presidency to pass a political trial of the type.

“It is impossible for the Senate to comply with the ‘will be removed from office by …’ clause, so the current process is ‘null ab initio'”, pondered the defense, who, however, admits that there is a possibility that Trump will be considered ineligible

TRUMP DENIES ATTEMPT TO SUBVERTER ELECTIONS

Trumo’s lawyers also deny that the client has committed any violation of his oath of office, as the prosecution argues. They claim that the former president only “expressed his opinion that the election results were suspect”.

Since a month before the congressional session interrupted by Trump supporters, the lawyers recalled, the former head of government has denounced widespread fraud in the election in which he was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden. They stressed that this is permitted by the Constitution.

“There is not enough evidence for a reasonable lawyer to conclude that the president’s statements were accurate or not. Therefore, (Trump) denies that they are false,” added the lawyers, insisting on the baseless allegations that there was electoral fraud against the former representative.

Trump also rejected the hypothesis that his intention was to interfere in the counting of electoral votes that would confirm his rival’s victory in Congress or jeopardize the security of the U.S. and its government institutions.

“The Senate has no jurisdiction to expel a man who does not hold a position,” concludes Trump’s defense report, in which the former governor asks the Senate to absolve him.

The political trial against the former president is due to begin next week in the Senate. For a conviction, which would mean ineligibility, a minimum of 67 votes (two-thirds of the chamber) is needed, a number that seems unlikely given that Democrats and Republicans share 50 seats.