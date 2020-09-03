Trump asks voters to vote twice to test anti-fraud system

Donald Trump again raised doubts about the security of the United States’ electoral system today. After saying that elections “will not be fair” if universal voting is allowed by mail, the president encouraged North Carolina voters to vote twice: in person and once in the mail.

Asked by the NBC News channel about whether to trust the postal vote in the state, Trump replied: “Let them send the votes and vote in person, and if the system is as good as they say, then obviously they will not be able to vote. If it is not counted, they will be able to vote.”

It is illegal to vote twice in the same election. Asked by NBC News, the campaign advisor for Trump, Tim Murtaugh said:

“The president Trump encourages supporters to vote by mail, and personally verify that their vote has been counted. It’s amazing that the media insists that electoral fraud doesn’t exist and then screams about it when the president Trump points out the holes in Democratic electoral schemes. “

Trump has already stated that the adoption of voting by post to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus it would be “the biggest hit of all time”:

“Tens of millions of banknotes [de voto] they are sent to everyone and their dogs, dogs will receive, people who have been dead for 25 years will receive. You need to see what is going on. So, you will never have a fair election “, declared Trump in an interview with Fox News.