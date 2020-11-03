Home World World Trump attacks LeBron during rally and cheers with offense to star
Trump attacks LeBron during rally and cheers with offense to star

The President of the USA, Donald Trump, attacked NBA star, LeBron James during a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump blamed the player’s political activism for a drop in the NBA audience.

“What about basketball? How about Lebron? I felt bad for LeBron. I felt really bad. Drop of 71% and that’s for their league,” he said. Trump without citing the source of the numbers cited.

LeBron received former US President Barack Obama on his “The Shop: Uninterrupted” (HBO) program. In addition to basketball, they talked about the importance of voting in the presidential elections and declared support for Joe Biden, opponent of Trump in this year’s elections.

“When they don’t respect our country, when they don’t respect our flag, nobody wants to watch it. Nobody!” Trump at today’s rally.

The audience that followed Trump turned against LeBron and started shouting: “LeBron is a m … LeBron is a m …”. Trump then he praised the supporters: “What an audience, what an audience”.

More than 95 million Americans voted in the 2020 presidential election as of Monday, according to a count from the University of Florida’s U.S. Elections Project, a harbinger of what must be the largest voter turnout in modern times. The official vote date is tomorrow (3), but some states have anticipated the votes.

