Trump back on election fraud, calls Biden ‘fake president’

United States President Donald Trump during a ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House Image: Saul Loeb / AFP

Donald Trump today published a series of messages in which he again criticized the electoral process in the United States, again citing alleged fraud at the polls, without showing evidence. He called President-elect Joe Biden a “false president” and his election victory a “fraud”.

“The Department of ‘Justice’ and the FBI have done nothing about the electoral fraud of the 2020 presidential election, the biggest blow in our country’s history, despite overwhelming evidence. They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up.” , he wrote, in a series of tweets posted.

“Where the hell is the Durham Report? They spied my campaign, conspired with Russia (and others) and got caught. Read the Horowitz reports on Comey & McCabe. Even the fake news New York Times says ‘bad’. They tried everything and failed, so now they are trying to steal the election! “

“The US Supreme Court was totally incompetent and weak in the huge electoral fraud that took place in the 2020 presidential elections. We have absolute proof, but they don’t want to see it. ‘It doesn’t hold up’, they say. If we have corrupt elections, we don’t have parents!”.

“A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that the elections in Afghanistan are much safer and much better than the 2020 elections in the USA. Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt postal ballots, was the election of a third world country. False president !. “