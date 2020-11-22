Home World World Trump campaign enters request for 2nd recount of votes in Georgia
World

Trump campaign enters request for 2nd recount of votes in Georgia

By kenyan
Trump campaign enters order for 2nd vote recount in Georgia Image: TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Donald Trump’s campaign said in a statement yesterday evening that it has formally requested a recount in Georgia of the votes for the presidential election. The action was taken hours after the first recount reaffirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

“Today, the Trump campaign has filed a recount petition in Georgia. We are focused on ensuring that all aspects of Georgia’s state law and the US Constitution are followed so that all legal votes are counted,” said the statement sent by the Trump campaign.

The text also insists that President Trump and his campaign want there to be “an honest count”, including confirmation of the signatures on the votes and that, if not done, it will be “false” and allow “illegal votes to be counted”.

“We will stop giving people a false result. At some point we will have to stop counting illegal bills. We hope it will be soon,” the statement concluded. Trump and his team have provided no evidence for the fraud allegations they have made since the end of the elections.

The process is within the United States electoral law, which provides that campaigns have the right to ask for votes to be counted again if the margin of difference between the two candidates is less than 0.5 percentage point. Joe Biden beat Trump by 0.26 percentage point in Georgia.

The recount will be the second in the state since, last Thursday, the first process was completed. Automatic recounting is provided for under the laws of the state of Georgia and the manual counting of all votes has been carried out in recent weeks. confirming Biden’s victory.

