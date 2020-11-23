Home World World Trump campaign says Biden certifications are 'procedural steps'
World

Trump campaign says Biden certifications are ‘procedural steps’

By kenyan
Since the beginning of the counting of votes, Trump has been insisting on the thesis of fraud involving ballots sent by mail. Image: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS

After yet another state certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the American elections, the Donald Trump campaign stated that the certifications are nothing more than a “procedural step” and that it will continue to fight “electoral fraud”.

“We will continue to fight electoral fraud across the country as we struggle to count all the legal votes. Americans need to know that the final results are fair and legitimate,” the campaign said in a statement.

Despite the legal battles, the Trump administration today authorized the start of the transition process for Democrat Joe Biden.

Earlier, the state of Michigan certified Joe Biden’s victory. The certification guarantees the president-elect the 16 delegates of the Electoral College, who are expected to vote in favor of the Democrat on December 14. It is on this day that the College meets so that representatives can vote for the most voted candidates in their states.

Last Friday (20), Georgia also certified the Democrat’s victory.

Since the beginning of the counting of the votes, Trump has been insisting on the thesis of fraud involving ballots sent by mail. Without providing evidence, he also claimed that the voting method “destroyed the US” electoral system.

