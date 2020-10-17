Trump campaigns in key states that Biden could conquer

Image: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Friday sought to regain ground in the race for the White House with rallies in Florida and Georgia, in which he made a tough speech against rival Joe Biden, 18 days before the presidential election.

Trump campaigned in two states where he won four years ago, but which could be won in November by Biden, according to opinion polls.

“We are going to see a red wave (Republican color, ndr) of unprecedented size,” he said. Trump during a rally in Ocala, Florida. “Joe Biden is a disaster and a corrupt politician,” he said, in an aggressive tone, putting all his strength into battle to prevent his rival from winning in the state, where he had a tight victory in 2016.

In front of the crowd, Trump put aside the new coronavirus (which he referred to at the rally he attended earlier in Fort Myers) and made a stern speech on immigration, race and against Biden, who accuses corruption: “Joe Biden is a disaster and a corrupt politician. Democrats are not they have more than disdain for your values, and they want to convert the United States into a communist country. “

Then, Trump launched comments against Latin immigrants, saying that Democrats “will flood their communities with illegal drugs, drugs and crime”. The president attacked the Democratic Congressman of Somali origin, Ilhan Omar, who “hates our country and comes from a place that does not even have a government,” he said.

Trump nor did he save criticism of journalists, who he again called “enemies of the people”.

While Trump campaigning in Florida and Georgia, Biden spent the day in Michigan, where he spoke with the governor, Gretchen Whitmer, a staunch opponent of Trump and a recent target of a disrupted conspiracy of the far right, which wanted to kidnap and “judge her for treason”. “It should move the conscience of all Americans,” Biden said, adding that “the denial to condemn these guys is staggering.”

“Everyone knows who Donald is Trump. Let us show them who we are, “said the Democrat in Detroit.” We choose hope, unity to division, science to fiction, and yes, truth to lies. “

The Democrat also commented on the pandemic management by Trump. “He keeps telling us that this virus will miraculously disappear. By God! It is not disappearing, in fact it is increasing again, getting worse,” he warned.

Caution

Biden’s campaign manager Jen Dillo showed a signal of caution to Democrats, pointing out that polls at the national level are misleading: “We don’t have a double-digit advantage.”

Polls are unfavorable to Trump, whose optimism expressed during the campaign is not shared by prominent members of his party, such as Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who joined colleagues Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ted Cruz of Texas to express his concern.

In a phone call with voters this week, which The Washington Examiner had access to, Sasse said a defeat by Trump it seems “likely” and that Republicans could lose the Senate as well. “We are facing a blue tsunami,” he said, referring to the color of the Democratic Party.

Senator Lindsey Graham, for his part, told AFP that voters are beginning to weigh the pros and cons of each party, rather than focus on the explosive temperament of Trump. “I believe that things will improve for us as the days go by,” he said.

Trump and Biden will have their last election debate next Thursday. Yesterday, they participated in events with voters broadcast on different TV networks. According to data from the company Nielsen, 14.1 million viewers followed the Biden program, against 13.5 million who preferred to watch Trump.