Trump can use pardons to divert attention from impeachment, says CNN

Trump’s impeachment passed in the House of Representatives Image: Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Donald Trump, may announce a new wave of presidential pardons next Thursday (15), says CNN. According to sources heard by the American broadcaster, the announcement aims to divert the focus from the impeachment process he has been going through.

The US House of Representatives today approved the president’s impeachment, less than a week before he stepped down. The removal has yet to be voted on in the Senate. Trump is the first president in the country’s history to have two impeachments passed in the House during the same term.

Still according to CNN, the president would be isolated, since several members of his team have resigned since the invasion of the Capitol, on the last day 6. The broadcaster also says that Trump would be disappointed to think that his allies did not defend him. enough. In this afternoon’s vote, ten of the 211 Republican parliamentarians voted in favor of impeachment.

Trump is accused of “inciting insurrection” for encouraging his supporters to march in Washington, when Joe Biden’s election was made official, in protest against the election results. The protest ended with the invasion of the Capitol and the death of five people.

Local newspapers say since the 7th that the president is considering granting early presidential pardon to himself and his three children to avoid future investigations and convictions.