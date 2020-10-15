Home World World Trump criticizes Facebook and Twitter for limiting publication of NY Post report...
World

Trump criticizes Facebook and Twitter for limiting publication of NY Post report on Biden

By kenyan
Donald Trump and Joe Biden on stage for the first presidential debate Image: SAUL LOEB / AFP

US President Donald Trump, criticized today the decision of the Facebook and Twitter to limit the publication of a New York Post report on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“So terrible that Facebook and Twitter published the story of” Smoking Gun “emails linked to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, on @nypost,” he wrote Trump in a tweet.

Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are running for the United States presidential election, scheduled for November 3.

Voting surveys have pointed to Biden’s leadership in the race.

According to the survey, conducted by the Wall Street Journal and NBC News, at the end of September, about 51% of registered voters in the country would vote for Biden if the election were today, compared to 43% who would support Trump.

Biden’s eight percentage point advantage over Trump was similar to that of the August survey, 9 percentage points. In July, the difference between the two candidates was 11 points

Related news

World

Indicated by Trump for Supreme Court calls presidential self-forgiveness “open question”

kenyan -
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, nominated by Donald Trump to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg Image: Olivier Douliery / AFP ...
Read more
World

Donald’s son Trump tested positive for covid-19, reveals first lady

kenyan -
Melania Trump said he preferred not to take cocktail of drugs against covid-19 Image: Alex Wong / Getty Images ...
Read more
World

G20 extends debt moratorium of poorest countries for six months

kenyan -
Because of the covid-19 pandemic, G20 extends debt moratorium on countries Image: AFP Riyadh, 14...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke