Trump deported Venezuelans through third countries, says senator

The President of the United States, Donald Trumptakes off his mask to speak at an event at the White House Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, deported Venezuelans through third countries – after banning all flights from or to Venezuela – for security reasons, a senior US senator denounced this Friday (16).

Bob Menéndez, the Democrats’ main representative on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the government Trump he continued to deport citizens to Venezuela “clandestinely” until at least March this year, despite the suspension of direct flights to the Caribbean country since May 2019.

“It is clear that indirect deportation flights from the United States to Venezuela did not stop for many months after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) suspended air transport of passengers to or from any airport in Venezuela on May 15, 2019” said Menéndez.

Between January and March of this year, deportations took place through Trinidad and Tobago, and earlier at least through Panama, the representative said in a letter to the Secretariats of State, Transport and Homeland Security.

In the document, Menéndez requests, among other information, the total number of deportations and how many people were returned only for crimes related to immigration.

The senator, elected by New Jersey, recalled that the Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro was highlighted in a UN report for having committed “serious abuses equivalent to crimes against humanity” since 2014.

“Given the terrible humanitarian conditions and atrocities caused by Maduro’s brutal dictatorship, US deportations seriously threaten the lives and freedom of returning Venezuelans,” he said.

Menéndez, son of Cuban parents, also regretted that the government Trump refuse to grant Venezuelans Temporary Protection Status (TPS) – a mechanism created for humanitarian purposes in the 1990s – to legally remain in the United States.

In September, for the fifth time since the beginning of 2019, the Republicans who controlled the Senate blocked legislation to grant TPS to some 200,000 Venezuelans.

Democrat Joe Biden, who leads the polls for the November 3 election, accused Trump to fail with the Venezuelans for not granting them the TPS and deport them “without mercy”.

Since Maduro took a second term last year, Venezuela has been plunged into a serious political crisis.

A nation of 30 million inhabitants, the oil power is also experiencing an economic collapse that has worsened since the president came to power in 2013, a situation that led to the departure of more than five million people from the country, according to the UN.