Home World World Trump, "get used to the mud that awaits you; the kiss is...
World

Trump, “get used to the mud that awaits you; the kiss is the eve of sputum”

By kenyan
From beyond, Augusto dos Anjos targets the fate of Donald Trump, the buffoon, and gives you some advice Image: Montage with image of Augusto dos Anjos on photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Let’s start with a poem to Donald Trump:See! No one saw the formidableEnterro of your last chimera. Only Ingratitude – this panther – was your inseparable companion!

Get used to the mud that awaits you! The man, who, in this miserable land, lives among beasts, feels inevitableNeed to also be a beast.

Take a match. Light your cigarette! The kiss, friend, is the eve of sputum, The hand that strokes is the same as the stone.

If someone hurts your wound, Stones that vile hand that strokes you, Spit in that mouth that kisses you!

The name of the sonnet is “Intimate verses”, by the great Paraíba poet Augusto dos Anjos (1884-1914), author of a single book in life, called “Eu”, later added by other poems. So it dawns Donald Trump this second, even though he, publicly, tries to avoid melancholy and talks about fighting for a mandate that insists on saying it belongs to him, although the whole world, including America, says the opposite.

The buffoon’s adventure is over.

Related news

Trump breaks a 124-year-old tradition by not congratulating Biden on his victory

World kenyan -
3.nov.2020 - The President of the USA, Donald Trumpat a rally in Michigan Image: Carlos Barria / Reuters ...
Read more

Argentine President proposes to the King of Spain to consolidate America-Europe link

World kenyan -
Alberto Fernández, during the inauguration ceremony as president of Argentina Image: AFP PHOTO / ARGENTINA'S SENATE / JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS...
Read more

At least 11 killed in IS attack near Baghdad

World kenyan -
10.Dec. 2019 - Protester holds Iraq flag during protest in Baghdad Image: Alaa al-Marjani / Reuters ...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Second Catholic President of the United States, Biden attends Mass after...

World kenyan -
Biden goes to mass after being elected: he will be the second Catholic president in US history Image: Joe Raedle...
Read more

Sonko calls President Uhuru “Nairobi Super Governor”, NMS boss Badi “Saddam...

News Alfred Kiura -
Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Sunday 8 November 2020 called out President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi Metropolitan Service boss General Mohammed Badi for...
Read more

Trump supporters disrupt Larry Madowo live on TV interview

News Stanley Kasee -
Kenya’s BBC US correspondent Larry Madowo had a rather unpleasant interaction with a section of President Donald Trump supporters who were protesting in Atlanta,...
Read more

Melania and son-in-law advise Trump to recognize electoral defeat, says CNN

World kenyan -
Donald Trump plays golf this Sunday Image: Al Drago / Getty Images First Lady Melania...
Read more

Timiza mahitaji ya mwanamke wako – Malindi MP Aishwa Jumwa advises...

News Alfred Kiura -
Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa on Saturday 7 November 2020 advised Nakuru County Senator Susan Kihika’s husband Sam Mburu to fulfill the legislator’s...
Read more

Mexico’s president will wait for ‘legal’ resolutions to rule on US...

World kenyan -
President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during a press conference in Mexico City Mexico's...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke