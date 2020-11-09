Trump, “get used to the mud that awaits you; the kiss is the eve of sputum”

From beyond, Augusto dos Anjos targets the fate of Donald Trump, the buffoon, and gives you some advice Image: Montage with image of Augusto dos Anjos on photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Let’s start with a poem to Donald Trump:See! No one saw the formidableEnterro of your last chimera. Only Ingratitude – this panther – was your inseparable companion!

Get used to the mud that awaits you! The man, who, in this miserable land, lives among beasts, feels inevitableNeed to also be a beast.

Take a match. Light your cigarette! The kiss, friend, is the eve of sputum, The hand that strokes is the same as the stone.

If someone hurts your wound, Stones that vile hand that strokes you, Spit in that mouth that kisses you!

The name of the sonnet is “Intimate verses”, by the great Paraíba poet Augusto dos Anjos (1884-1914), author of a single book in life, called “Eu”, later added by other poems. So it dawns Donald Trump this second, even though he, publicly, tries to avoid melancholy and talks about fighting for a mandate that insists on saying it belongs to him, although the whole world, including America, says the opposite.

The buffoon’s adventure is over.