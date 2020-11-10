Trump has no intention of admitting defeat, says campaign

Donald Trump participates in debate in Nashville, Tennessee Image: Pool / Getty Images / AFP

The president Donald Trump has no intention of giving in and admitting defeats in the American elections, said the campaign Trump in an interview with Fox Business. The day before yesterday, Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States after winning in Pennsylvania.

“That word [derrota] nor is it in our vocabulary now, “insisted Jason Miller, a senior campaign advisor.

Before the poll results, Trump filed a lawsuit to halt the counting of votes in Michigan, Philadelphia and Georgia – which is expected to begin a vote recount on December 1. With the announcement of Biden’s victory, the president changed his strategy: his campaign says it is gathering evidence to assess legal options and prevent possession.

“We will continue to expose and investigate all of these cases of fraud or abuse and make sure that the American public can have complete confidence in these elections,” said Miller.

They also want to gather evidence to challenge the result in Pennsylvania. It was the victory in the state that allowed Biden to win 273 delegates, three more than necessary to win the election.

Accusations of electoral fraud

Without providing evidence, Trump claims that postal votes are corrupt and “destroyed the United States’ electoral system”. Since the beginning of the counting of votes, the campaign Donald Trump has been pointing to an alleged fraud involving ballots mailed.

Internal White House sources told the American network CNN that the wife of Trump, Melania, and other family members try to convince the president to acknowledge defeat.

Trump has not yet congratulated Biden on his electoral victory. The act breaks a tradition of 124 years in the country, in which the defeated candidate not only recognizes but also makes some contact to congratulate his opponent for the victory.

Besides that, Trump has not yet authorized Biden’s transition team to begin the process of changing power.