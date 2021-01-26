Trump impeachment request formally submitted to U.S. Senate

Trump’s impeachment request formally submitted to U.S. Senate Image: SAUL LOEB / AFP

Democratic congressmen designated as “promoters” of the political trial against Donald Trump formally filed the indictment minutes in the Senate today, marking the official opening of the impeachment process against the former president for “inciting insurrection”.

The trial is historic in US policy because it is the first time that a president has been impeached twice in the same term.

Today, President Joe Biden spoke on the matter and said that “the trial has to happen”, even though he acknowledged that it would affect his political agenda.

Trump’s conviction comes only if a two-thirds majority of senators vote in favor of impeachment. For that, it is necessary that at least 17 republican senators decide to condemn the former president, which, for Biden, should not happen.

“The Senate has changed since I was there, but it hasn’t changed much,” said the president of the United States.

(With AFP)