Trump is the 1st president to lose 2 times in the popular vote since the 19th century

With the defeat to Joe Biden, Donald Trump becomes the first American president to lose two popular votes since the 19th century. In the history of the country, being elected without the highest number of absolute votes has only occurred five times – the last had been in its first election, in 2016 .

Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States on Saturday afternoon (7) after winning the president in Pennsylvania and Nevada. Thereby, Trump joins Benjamin Harrison (1889-1892) with two popular defeats.

Unlike the Brazilian, the American electoral system is not based on absolute votes, but on votes from the Electoral College. Each state has the number of delegates proportional to the population and the candidate who gets the most representatives wins.

This makes it possible for a candidate to be elected president without winning absolute votes – just gather 270 delegates. It is a rare event, it only occurred on five occasions: John Quincy Adams (1824), Rutherford B. Hayes (1876), Benjamin Harrison (1888), George W. Bush (2000) and Trump (2016).

Even more rare is that a president has lost two elections by popular vote. Among them, it only occurred to Harrison, who lost in the popular vote in 1888 (but won the majority of the school and was elected), and lost his reelection in 1892, without a delegate or absolute majority.

In 2016, when he was elected, Trump also failed to gather the popular majority. Despite gathering 304 delegates, he numbered 62.9 million voters, almost 3 million less than Democrat Hillary Clinton.

This year, although the votes are still being counted, Biden has already gathered 279 delegates (against 214 Trump), nine more than necessary, and is 4.3 million votes ahead of the Republican. Four states are still in dispute.

* Article made in collaboration with Carlos Augusto Poggio, professor of International Relations at FAAP