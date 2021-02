Trump lawyer says political trial will ‘divide’ the United States

One of the lawyers who defend former US President Donald Trump in the political trial against him said on Tuesday (9) that this process will “divide” the country and “jeopardize the institution of the presidency”.

“This trial is going to divide this country,” said David Schoen on the first day of the lawsuit against Trump, who is accused of “inciting insurrection” for his role in the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6.