Trump lobbied Georgia election official for votes, says newspaper

United States President Donald Trump during a ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House Image: Saul Loeb / AFP

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, pressured Georgia’s Secretary of State, Republican Brad Raffensperger, to recount the votes in the state to favor him in the 2020 presidential election. The information is from the American newspaper “Washington Post”.

Joe Biden, elected in November to command the U.S. for the next four years, won in Georgia with 49.5%, compared to Trump’s 49.3%, a difference of 11,779 votes.

According to the American publication, in an hour-long phone call, Trump insisted that his party colleague “find” enough votes to guarantee his victory. “I just need to find 11,780 votes,” he said. As Georgia’s secretary of state, Raffensperger is responsible, among other duties, for overseeing the electoral process.

The newspaper obtained a recording of the conversation in which, according to the publication, Trump adopts a threatening tone at times, suggesting that Raffensperger could face criminal consequences if he refused to comply with the request.

