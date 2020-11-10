Trump must feed fraud lie for four years to return in 2024

3.nov.2020 – The President of the USA, Donald Trumpat a rally in Michigan Image: Carlos Barria / Reuters

Donald Trump he said, in private conversations during the campaign, that he would not rule out running again for the presidency in 2024 if he were defeated by Joe Biden, as media outlets in the United States reported. The 22nd amendment to the US Constitution allows someone to be elected up to two times for the post, but does not say that it needs to be next.

Maintain the accusation of fraud (even without evidence) and manipulation of the electoral system, as it has been doing in denying to admit defeat, in addition to seeking to erode the credibility of the president-elect with a portion of the more than 71 million people who voted Trump, helps to continue your political project. Its base: 88.7 million on Twitter and a likely new TV channel.

It can thus sustain the narrative that it was stolen, keeping its loyal followers in a belligerent state against the new government. And call yourself an opposition leadership. Not in the monitoring of daily agendas, because he did not have the patience to govern, but in the attack on the Democratic government.

That he has already signaled that he should revert a series of his policies immediately after his inauguration, on January 20, in areas such as combating covid-19, climate change, immigration and human rights. The question is whether, in addition, it will be able to generate jobs and guarantee a minimum quality of life in a country where arms are bought at the supermarket, but free treatment for a the flu.

With over 88.7 million followers on Twitter, Trump you’ll have a bigger, more influential megaphone than any other Republican politician – if the social media platform doesn’t limit or remove your account for violating hate speech when you become an ordinary citizen.

And nothing prevents, like other billionaires in the US and around the world, trying to set up their own TV channel so as not to rely on intermediaries, such as Fox News. He even joked about the possibility of a “Trump TV “, as the New York Times recalled.

This media influence could be used in your favor or in choosing others in your party to represent your interests. Or even to anoint the political career of their own children Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr – who advised him during the White House years.

A good thermometer to see how long your influence will remain is to see how many candidates for deputy, senator and governor will kiss your hand in the 2022 elections.

The question is whether he will do it all from his luxury resort in Florida, from his office in Manhattan or at any of his overseas properties. From tax evasion charges to treason, Trump you will have a lot to defend yourself in court after leaving office. He himself said that he might have to leave the country if he lost the election.

Part of the American institutional system can keep its crimes in a double boiler until its behavior becomes an obstacle for the new government – even because, over there, sending an ex-president to jail would shock more than here.

But there is also the possibility of Trump wither and reduce its relative relevance if it gets sunk in debts of its companies or in lawsuits that, in the limit, could take it to the jail. It also depends on how much China and Russia will be dissatisfied with a Biden government, lending a hand to Trump – the president who reduced his country’s relative importance in the world.

Trumpism and Bolsonarism do not end with electoral defeats, as we are tired of knowing. Even one Trump defeated but active, it will continue to be used as a reference for the actions and statements of Jair Bolsonaro – who will treat him like a hero, who descends into hell, to resurface and win.

Likewise, if he is defeated in 2022, Bolsonaro may well remain one of the leaders of the extreme right in the social networks until, in 2026, he elects himself or one of his children – if the elected opposition government sinks in the meantime.

For this reason, the sung optimism of a new era with victories of candidacies of opposition to governments that are not very fond of democracy in Latin America and the United States must be tempered with the reminder that the dynamics of History finds grace both in the short term and in the short term. of the rosy world of internet bubbles.