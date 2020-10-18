Trump, on police repression in protests: ‘Wasn’t it beautiful?’

“When you are watching everyone being pushed, there is something very beautiful about it,” he said. Image: TOM BRENNER

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, spoke again about the anti-racist protests that took place in the country this year. In a campaign event today, he commented on the role of the Armed Forces in suppressing the demonstrations:

“Wasn’t it beautiful? In Minneapolis, they arrived, these soldiers … And they had tear gas, they had pepper spray, which the other side doesn’t want you to use, because it’s not legal.”

Minneapolis was the city where the protests began, when George Floyd died of suffocation after a policeman squeezed his neck with his knee for almost ten minutes. Trump continued:

“They can throw cans at you. They can throw rocks and hurt your cops, but you can’t protect yourself with tear gas, pepper spray.”

Trump has used a speech in favor of order and against protests in its pronouncements. He praised the actions of the police and the armed forces in the protests:

“When you are watching everyone being pushed, there is something very beautiful about it.”

The president ended the speech by saying that his speech was not very “politically correct”, and added: “You understand. You understand this even more than I do.”