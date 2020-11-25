Trump plans to pardon former aide Michael Flynn, says source

Michael Flynn, a former Trump adviser, admits to lying about contact with Russians for the FBI Image: Susan Walsh / AP Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump told allies that he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, said a source familiar with the situation on Tuesday.

Trump may still change his mind about the planned pardon, which is among a series of benefits of this type under consideration by the Republican president, according to the source. The news was first released by Axios.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in the U.S. elections earlier this month, but Trump has refused to formally admit defeat, claiming, without showing evidence, that there was widespread electoral fraud. However, on Monday, Trump gave the green light for federal agencies to begin the transition to Biden before taking office on January 20.

If Trump pardons Flynn, it would be the highest-profile pardon issued by the president since he took office.

Flynn, a retired Army general, pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about the interactions he had with Russia’s ambassador to the United States in the weeks before Trump took office. He has since tried to withdraw the confession, arguing that prosecutors violated his rights and led him to a plea agreement.