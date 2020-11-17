Home World World Trump probed possibility of attacking nuclear facilities in Iran, says NYT
Trump probed possibility of attacking nuclear facilities in Iran, says NYT

By kenyan
The President of the United States, Donald Trump Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

Washington, 17 Nov 2020 (AFP) – Two months before leaving office, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, asked his top advisers about the possibility of attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities, reported The New York Times, which said his advisers had convinced him to give up the idea.

During a meeting in the Oval Office on Thursday, the president asked several advisers — including the vice president, Mike Pence, the secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, and the commander of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley— “If there were options to take action against Iran’s main nuclear facility in the coming weeks,” the newspaper said.

Senior officials “dissuaded the president from going ahead with a military attack” and warned that action of this magnitude could turn into a major conflict in the final weeks of his presidency, the NYT reported.

According to the news, Trump asked the question after a report by the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) revealed that Iran continues to store uranium.

According to the IAEA, Tehran’s “uranium reserves were 12 times greater than allowed by the nuclear agreement that Trump abandoned in 2018 “, three years after the signing of the pact that aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear capability.

According to the NYT, the most likely target of the attack would be Natanz.

“Attempts may be made to attack Iran, but personally I do not foresee such a thing,” Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabii said today in reaction to the news in the American newspaper.

“But in any case, our short answer has always been: any action against the Iranian people will receive a devastating response,” added the spokesman, repeating a standard phrase used by Iranian civil and military authorities.

Iran has long been the major focus of Trump. The Republican president again imposed sanctions on Tehran and extended the measures after Washingtou abandoned the nuclear deal.

The European partners in the agreement struggle to maintain the agreement, despite efforts to Trump to end it, and hope that Democrat Joe Biden’s arrival at the White House will change Washington’s approach to Tehran.

The administration Trump has pledged to step up punitive measures, which some critics see as an attempt to build a “sanction wall” that would be difficult for Biden to bring down when he takes power.

