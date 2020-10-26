Trump promises 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year

The President of the United States, Donald Trumptakes off his mask to speak at an event at the White House Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

At a rally in the city of Allentown, Pennsylvania, the American president, Donald Trump, stated that it will deliver 100 million doses of a “safe” vaccine against covid-19 by the end of 2020. For Trump, his government was the one that best handled the new coronavirus pandemic worldwide. The United States leads the number of cases and deaths from the virus, according to data from the WHO (World Health Organization).Trump he again defended the idea that the US is undergoing a V recovery, after the recession caused by the health crisis. “We will overcome the virus and emerge from the crisis better, stronger and more united,” he told supporters. According to the Republican, if Democratic candidate Joe Biden is elected, delivery of the vaccine will be delayed and the pandemic will be prolonged. “With Biden, we will have the biggest US recessions since 1929,” he said Trump in reference to the American Great Depression.Trump He also said that Biden will “eradicate the Pennsylvania oil industry” with the energy transition proposed by the Democrat. Biden advocates the gradual substitution of fossil fuels in the US for renewable energy sources. The American president’s campaign has explored this point in recent days, with the aim of converting votes from workers who depend economically on oil production.