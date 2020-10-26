Home World World Trump promises 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by the end of...
World

Trump promises 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year

By kenyan

The President of the United States, Donald Trumptakes off his mask to speak at an event at the White House Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

At a rally in the city of Allentown, Pennsylvania, the American president, Donald Trump, stated that it will deliver 100 million doses of a “safe” vaccine against covid-19 by the end of 2020. For Trump, his government was the one that best handled the new coronavirus pandemic worldwide. The United States leads the number of cases and deaths from the virus, according to data from the WHO (World Health Organization).Trump he again defended the idea that the US is undergoing a V recovery, after the recession caused by the health crisis. “We will overcome the virus and emerge from the crisis better, stronger and more united,” he told supporters. According to the Republican, if Democratic candidate Joe Biden is elected, delivery of the vaccine will be delayed and the pandemic will be prolonged. “With Biden, we will have the biggest US recessions since 1929,” he said Trump in reference to the American Great Depression.Trump He also said that Biden will “eradicate the Pennsylvania oil industry” with the energy transition proposed by the Democrat. Biden advocates the gradual substitution of fossil fuels in the US for renewable energy sources. The American president’s campaign has explored this point in recent days, with the aim of converting votes from workers who depend economically on oil production.

Related news

World

Man steals bulldozer, knocks down fence and tears off political posters in U.S.

kenyan -
James Blight claimed to have consumed alcohol to excess and did not remember the facts Image: Jon Cherry / Getty...
Read more
World

Bolivian court overturns charges and arrest warrant against Evo Morales

kenyan -
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales addresses the press in Buenos Aires, Argentina Image: Alejandro Pagni / AFP ...
Read more
World

Drone films people swimming between a school of salmon and two sharks

kenyan -
People swim alongside salmon and sandpaper in Australia Image: Reproduction / Instagram A drone captured images...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Galaxy S21 Ultra should have big battery and 108 MP camera

Tech news kenyan -
Samsung Galaxy 21 Ultra should arrive in 2021 with 5,000 mAh battery and photo set with 108 MP main camera More details about Samsung Galaxy...
Read more

All set for BBI launch as opinions remain divided

News Chuoyo Protus -
The Building Bridges Initiative is set to launch today even as Kenyans continue to air varied opinions on the document. The launch event will take...
Read more

Hypovolemic shock

Health kenyan -
DefinitionWhat is hypovolemic shock? Hypovolemic shock is an emergency condition where the loss of blood or body fluids is more than 20 percent. Generally, as much...
Read more

Is it true that a bigger brain means smarter?

Health kenyan -
He said people with bigger brains are smarter. Many also judge the size of a person's brain from the width of his forehead....
Read more

Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos’ extension on track

football kenyan -
It has become almost a given: Sergio Ramos is indispensable at Real Madrid. The center-back and Casa Blanca captain is the mainstay of...
Read more

Manchester United: Donny van de Beek, what’s the problem?

football kenyan -
Not coming into play against Paris SG, still absent against Chelsea, Donny van de Beek is struggling to integrate into Manchester United. But...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke