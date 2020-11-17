Trump reduces US troops in Afghanistan, but does not confirm full withdrawal

Image: Justin Sillivan / Getty Images / AFP

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, will drastically reduce the number of forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 before leaving office, the Pentagon announced today, without confirming the complete withdrawal of US military from the country that Trump had threatened to perform until Christmas.

The decision to Trump of a partial withdrawal, released yesterday by Reuters, has generated warnings from critics who say it will undermine security and affect fragile peace talks with the Taliban.

US Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, who Trump appointed last week after firing Mark Esper, confirmed the withdrawal and also outlined a modest withdrawal of forces in Iraq, which will reduce the number of US troops in the country from 3,000 to 2,500.

Shortly after the announcement, the main Republican in the Senate, the majority leader, Mitch McConnell, warned against any major changes in US defense or foreign policy in the coming months – including major troop withdrawals in Afghanistan and Iraq.

US and Afghan officials are warning of worrying levels of violence by Taliban insurgents and the Taliban’s persistent links to Al Qaeda.

It was these ties that triggered US military intervention in 2001, following the September 11 attacks by al Qaeda in the USA. Thousands of American soldiers and allies have since died in fighting in Afghanistan.

Some US military officers had been asking for Trump to keep current US troop levels at around 4,500 for now.

The withdrawal fell short of the promise Trump, made on October 7, when he said on Twitter: “We must have the small remaining number of our brave men and women serving in Afghanistan at home until Christmas!”

