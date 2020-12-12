Trump says first doses of vaccine will be given in less than 24 hours

US President Donald Trump takes off his mask to speak at an event at the White House Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

Following the approval of emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), a drug regulation agency in the United States, President Donald Trump said that the first doses of the covid-19 immunizer will be applied in less 24 hours.

“The first vaccine will be given in less than 24 hours. Through our partnership with FedEx and UPS, we have already started sending the vaccine to all states and postal codes in the country,” he said, in a video published on social networks. “We want our elderly, healthcare professionals and first responders to be first in line. This will quickly and drastically reduce deaths and hospitalizations.”

The FDA today proved the release of emergency use of the vaccine against covid-19 produced by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech. So far, only three countries have approved use of the Pfizer vaccine: the United Kingdom, Canada and Bahrain.

In its decision, the FDA understood that the Pfizer immunizer “meets the legal criteria for issuing the US” and that “all of the available data provides clear evidence that the vaccine may be effective in preventing covid-19”.

“FDA authorization for the emergency use of the first covid-19 vaccine is a significant milestone in the fight against this devastating pandemic that has affected so many families in the United States and around the world,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, in a statement published on the agency’s website.

“Today the action follows an open and transparent review process that included contributions from independent scientific and public health experts and a thorough assessment by the agency’s career scientists to ensure that this vaccine met the FDA’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, efficacy and quality of manufacture necessary to support emergency use authorization The tireless work to develop a new vaccine to prevent this new, serious and life-threatening disease in an accelerated period of time after its emergence is a true testament to scientific innovation and the public-private collaboration around the world, “he added.