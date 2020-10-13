Home World World Trump says he feels powerful with covid immunity: 'I'm going to kiss...
World

Trump says he feels powerful with covid immunity: ‘I’m going to kiss everyone’

By kenyan
President Donald Trump he was hospitalized with fever and low oxygenation by covid-19 Image: Win McNamee / Getty Images

During an election rally in Sanford, Florida, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, declared that he feels “so powerful” after testing negative for the new coronavirus who intended to hug and kiss everyone present at the event. This afternoon, the White House stated that Trump is no longer infected with covid-19. Exactly ten days ago, he received a positive diagnosis for the virus.

I faced this. Now they say I’m immune. I feel so powerful that I will walk in the middle of the audience. I will walk in the middle, kiss everyone in this audience, kiss all the men and the beautiful women and I will give everyone a big strong kissDonald Trump

Sean Conley, a doctor at the White House, said today that a rapid test was negative for covid-19. However, the type of test is considered less sensitive than the (PCR), performed by collecting saliva or secretions.

According to the doctor, who does not specify the days on which the tests were carried out, these were not the only indicators used to “determine the current negative situation of the president”. A series of data allowed the medical team to conclude “that the president is not contagious”.

However, according to a publication by the scientific journal Lancet, the fifth case of reinfection by the coronavirus has recently been confirmed.

“There is still great ignorance about SARS-CoV-2 infections and the response of the immune system, but our work shows that a previous infection would not necessarily protect against a future infection,” said Professor Mark Pandori, lead author of the published study.

* With information from AFP

